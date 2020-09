Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

ST. LOUIS — According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to a call for a shooting at the intersection of Barrett St and North Grand Blvd near Fairgrounds Park at 4:51 p.m.

Two women were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.