ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old and 13-year-old girl were taken into custody after a 20-year-old woman was carjacked near Saint Louis University Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Lindell around 9:40 a.m. where the woman said three young teens approached her from behind. One of them hit her in the back with a cane.

Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old took her cellphone and her car keys. The woman ran from the scene and contact police.

Police said an area canvass revealed the woman’s car had been stolen and they later found it in the 1000 block of Leonard.

Two of the young teens were taken into custody and referred to juvenile courts, police said.

One of the 13-year-old’s got away.

This is the second carjacking incident near Saint Louis University in the last week.

On Sept. 18, a SLU student was carjacked in the 3700 block of Lindell. After this incident, a letter was sent to staff and students that said they were going to increase patrols in that area, even though it wasn’t on campus property.

