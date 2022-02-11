South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree

Tyler Terry has been connected to at least four homicides in two states, including two deadly shootings in South Carolina.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in two states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Terry was charged in connection with four homicides in two states before his arrest in May of 2021. He also led Chester County police on a chase that led to an all-out manhunt before he was finally captured.

Terry's plea includes charges ranging from discharging a firearm to evading police and murder. He and his co-defendant, Adrienne Simpson, were suspected of setting a fire and then shooting at people at a mobile home in York County in May 2021.

Both Terry and Simpson will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne confirmed.

A Chester County deputy later saw a vehicle that matched a witness's description in connection with the house fire. When the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver took off. During the high-speed pursuit, Terry fired multiple shots, hitting deputies' patrol vehicles. When the couple finally stopped, Simpson was taken into custody at the scene.

Terry managed to escape and led hundreds of officers on a week-long manhunt into the woods along Highway 9 between Beaver Dam Road and South Carolina Highway 99 in Chester County. State and federal agents joined local authorities in the search for Terry, who was taken into custody without additional violence.

Terry has been linked to four total homicides, including two in St. Louis County, Missouri. He's also the primary suspect in two South Carolina killings.

Murder suspects Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are in court this morning. The pair led deputies on a manhunt in Chester County, with Terry staying on the run for a week @wcnc pic.twitter.com/PrhtPwfZeT — Indira Eskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) November 2, 2022

Terry faces a long list of felony charges in York and Chester counties, including murder for the deaths of Thomas Hardin, who identified as a woman, in York County and Eugene Simpson, Adrienne’s husband, in Chester County.

Regardless of what happened Wednesday, Terry still also faces charges in York and two murder charges in St. Louis.

