U City man admits stealing more than $100K in pandemic loan, scamming Missouri Medicaid

Horne received more than $100,000 from a PPP loan meant to help small businesses facing hardship during the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, a University City man admitted to fraudulently stealing over $100,000 in a pandemic loan and scamming the Missouri Medicaid system.

According to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri, 32-year-old Deandre Horne pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud and one count of wire fraud as he stood before U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk.

Horne, who said he owned Serenity Home Health Care CDS from 2017-2021, deceitfully billed Missouri Medicaid for services not backed-up by real timesheets or electronic visit verification (EVV) documents, according to the release. He also created fake EVV forms to support bills.

“EVV is a system in which personal care attendants electronically clock in and out by phone,” according to the release.

Horne admitted to lying about being a personal care attendant for several Medicaid beneficiaries and billing for times he was either traveling in or out of the country, according to the release.

In another scam, Horne applied for and received more than $100,000 from a PPP loan in the summer of 2020 meant to help small businesses facing hardship during the pandemic. He lied about being the only owner of Budget Towing & Recovery LLC, the number of employees he had, and his business’ monthly payroll total.

He lied and said the money would be used to keep workers or pay business expenses, according to the release.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for health care fraud and up to 20 years for wire fraud. He also could have to pay up to $250,000 or more in fines for each charge. He will also have to pay back the money he stole.

Horne will be sentenced on May 22.

"At sentencing, prosecutors will argue that the Medicaid program lost between $550,000 and $1.5 million due to Horne's fraud," according to the release.

