Former UArizona player Mikal Smith arrested in Tempe, facing sex trafficking charges

Mikal Smith played football at the University of Arizona and is the son of former NFL and current University of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Former UArizona football player Mikal Smith was arrested in Arizona on a grand jury warrant citing numerous charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution, according to newly obtained court documents.

Mikal Smith coached under his father in Chicago and Tampa Bay, and served as an assistant coach in the NFL from 2009 to 2015.

According to court docs, Mikal Smith is facing charges of sex trafficking, pandering, receiving earnings from a prostitute, money laundering, conspiracy and illegal control of enterprise.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Smith is allegedly connected to a prostitution ring in Arizona.

A State Grand Jury has indicted Mikal Lee Smith, of Chandler, in connection with an alleged prostitution ring in Arizona. His co-defendant, Aprel Mae, is facing similar charges. Smith is accused of using constant surveillance and threats of retaliation to keep the victim (1/3) pic.twitter.com/PqSnQDqXf2 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 3, 2020

According to the probable cause statement, police say it was learned in August that Smith had a current grand jury warrant out for his arrest and police learned he was residing in Tempe.

Police say Smith exited his home and police explained why they were there and he was taken into custody. Smith was booked into Gilbert Chandler Jail.