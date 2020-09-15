Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis

The 21-year-old victim told police he was waiting for a ride request when a woman got in his car and pulled out a gun

ST. LOUIS — An Uber driver was carjacked early Tuesday morning while working in south St. Louis.

The 21-year-old victim called police just before 6 a.m. to report the crime. He told officers he was driving in the south city area as an Uber driver and pulled over at Gravois Avenue and Utah Street to wait for a request for a ride.

The man said a woman opened one of the doors and got inside his unlocked 2018 Jeep Compass. He said she pulled out a gun and ordered him to drive to Cherokee Street and Oregon Avenue, which is about 0.5 miles away in the business district on Cherokee Street.

The victim said when he drove to the location the woman demanded, he got out of his SUV. She then drove away.

The man wasn’t injured.