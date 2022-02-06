Uber, Lyft drivers carjacked in St. Louis early Sunday morning

A 51-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were carjacked before 2 a.m. less than five miles apart.

ST. LOUIS — An Uber driver and a Lyft driver were carjacked early Sunday morning in two incidents about 3.5 miles apart.

According to the incident summary from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old woman driving for Lyft and a 32-year-old man were carjacked before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident report said the first carjacking happened at around 12:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Pendleton Ave. in the Vandeventer neighborhood. The woman told police she picked up three men who requested a ride on the Lyft app.

The woman said the men started threatening her as soon as they got into the car and demanded her car keys. When she refused, she said the men hit her in the head with a blunt metal object. The woman then handed over her keys and ran away. She said she saw the men drive off in the car, but they lost control and crashed the car into a snowbank.

The suspects ran off before police arrived. The woman refused medical treatment.

At around 2 a.m., a 32-year-old man said he picked up a woman and two men who requested a ride at the intersection of North 10th and Carr streets in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of downtown St. Louis. When he arrived at the location, he said the men pointed handguns at him and demanded he get out of his 2017 Buick Encore.

The man got out and ran a few blocks to get help. The woman and two men fled the scene in his car. He was not physically harmed in the incident.