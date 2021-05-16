UCity police increase patrols on Delmar Boulevard after 2 shot Saturday night

One of the victims has been treated and released from the hospital. The other victim was listed in critical condition.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The University City Police Department is increasing patrols on Delmar Boulevard after two people were shot while driving in the area Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the 8200 block of Delmar — about two miles west of the Delmar Loop — for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, the victims had already driven off to an area hospital for treatment.

The victims said they were driving in the area when they heard the gunshots. When they realized they were shot, they headed for the hospital. One of the victims was treated and released. The other victim was listed in critical condition.

The University City Police Department said they have investigators working on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 314-725-2211 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The University City Police Department said it will increase the number of officers patrolling the area.