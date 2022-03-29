Unidentified man found shot to death in St. Louis Tuesday morning

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, police said they were called to the 1000 block of Hodiamont Avenue in the city's West End neighborhood at around 9:20 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the grass along the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html