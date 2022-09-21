Wednesday afternoon shooting near Union Boulevard leaves teen injured

Police said the boy had been shot in the buttocks but was still conscious and breathing.

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon near Union Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call regarding the shooting at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks but was still conscious and breathing.

EMS transported the teen to a local hospital for treatment.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

