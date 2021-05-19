Robbery may be motive in 2 deadly St. Louis County shootings

Investigators linked the shootings with forensic evidence, and one of the victims had been robbed, according to sources familiar with the investigation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators looking into the murders of two people about an hour apart Saturday in Brentwood and University City said they believe robbery may have been the motive.

"Two innocent victims were heartlessly gunned down with senseless violence," University City Police Capt. Fredrick Lemons said Wednesday morning during a joint news conference with the Major Case Squad and Brentwood police.

Barbara Goodkin was shot and killed while in a car with her husband on Delmar Boulevard in University City. Within an hour, Dr. Sergei Zacharev fatally shot in Brentwood.

The Major Case Squad released a video Monday showing a car they believe was involved in both shootings. Investigators are looking for a silver/metallic, smaller SUV or passenger-style vehicle that may have been involved in the incidents.

During a joint news conference Wednesday morning, investigators said there's no definitive motive, but robbery is possible. Police couldn't say whether the victims in both deadly shootings were robbed, citing the active investigation.

Police acknowledged the video they have so far isn't very clear. They pleaded with the public, asking anyone who might have video showing the suspect vehicle to share it with the Major Case Squad, University City police or Brentwood police.

Police said the first shooting happened in the 8200 block of Delmar — about two miles west of the Delmar Loop — at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the victims, a couple in their 70s, had already driven to a hospital.

At the time, they were driving a new high-end SUV.

The 74-year-old man was treated and released. His wife, 71-year-old Barbara Goodkin, died Sunday.

At around 11:45 p.m., Brentwood police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8700 block of Eager Road in a parking area between the Drury Inn & Suites and Bonefish Grill. There, they found Dr. Sergei Zacharev shot to death.

Some of Zacharev's personal belongings had been taken from him and he had been shot multiple times, according to the sources.

Online records show Zacharev is an anesthesiologist "affiliated with Christian Hospital."