2 people shot, 1 killed in University City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were shot in a residential area of University City Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:35 p.m., University City police officers responded to the 6800 block of Corbitt for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to a house to find two people with gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. No information was given on the condition of that victim.

University City police detective are investigating. They did not have any further information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.