2 victims dead, 2 men wanted in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A second victim has died following a shooting in a residential area of University City Wednesday.

At about 1:35 p.m., University City police officers responded to the 6800 block of Corbitt for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to a house to find two people with gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene. The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died from her injuries.

The victims were identified as Joshua Laster, 31, and Veronda Hollins, 34.

University City police investigators believe two people are responsible for the deadly shooting. They said both gunmen are men between the ages of 18 and 22 years old. They’re believed to be between 5-feet-4-inches and 5-feet-8-inches tall.

No other information about the gunmen was released.

University City investigators are investigating the incident and requesting that anyone with information about the incident call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.