Man charged with crashing into cars, endangering others during University City police chase

While fleeing officers, Deyon Smith struck three vehicles. Officers and a witness had to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man was charged with endangering officers and the public when fleeing police on Aug. 16 in University City.

According to a University City police investigation, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Ursula Avenue due to a disturbance. There, they discovered 28-year-old Deyon Smith sitting in the driver's seat of a car parked in the driveway.

A records search revealed an active warrant for Smith's arrest, police said. As officers attempted to arrest him, he spun out of the driveway. One officer was grabbing onto Smith's arm, and another had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car.

While fleeing south on Ursula Avenue, Smith struck two police vehicles, causing over $1,000 in damages and forcing two other officers and a witness to move out of the way to avoid being hit. Smith then turned north and hit a parked pickup truck that witnesses said belonged to him.

Smith was eventually taken into custody, and a search of the truck revealed a white powder substance, blue pill tablets and mail addressed to Smith, police said.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Smith with first-degree property damage and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury. Both are Class E felonies.

“Reckless driving that endangers bystanders and damages property will not be tolerated, and how much worse when the people endangered are doing their jobs in protecting the public,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

Smith's bond was set at $50,000, cash only. For each felony charge, he faces anywhere from one day to one year in jail, up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

5 On Your Side on demand