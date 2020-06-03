UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of robbing a bank Thursday afternoon.

The suspect presented a note to the bank teller and the teller handed over a "undisclosed amount of currency," according to a press release. He did not display a weapon and there were no injuries.

The incident happened at Commerce Bank located at 6630 Delmar, which is on the Delmar Loop.

The man was last seen walking west on Delmar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or you may also send an email to ContactUCPD@ucitymo.org.

