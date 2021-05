Male victim found Friday night with single gunshot wound

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City Police are investigating an apparent homicide at the 7800 block of Olive Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 8:20 p.m. Friday and found a man dead from a single gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.