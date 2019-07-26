ST. LOUIS — A man previously convicted of sexual misconduct is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting clients while working as a masseuse, charging documents said.

Andrew Mitts, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree sodomy and six counts of second-degree sexual abuse in connection with multiple alleged assaults since May.

The charging documents said Mitts was working as a masseuse at The Dire Wolf Recovery and Spiritual Center on Gravois in St. Louis at the time of the alleged assaults.

Charging documents said Mitts touched a victim inappropriately both through and under her clothing during a massage on May 25. A different woman said she was touched inappropriately through her clothing and forced to have sexual contact with Mitts without her consent during a massage on July 18.

Mitts was convicted of sexual misconduct in March of 2005. He told police he lived in St. Louis, but was not registered with the Missouri Highway Patrol.