UPLANDS PARK, Mo. — The board chairman of a small village in north St. Louis County has been cited for financially benefiting from selling village-owned property to himself.

The details of the case are spelled out in a new consent order that was released Wednesday by the Missouri Ethics Commission.

According to the order, Barney W. Shelton agreed to the findings of the commission's investigation and must pay $500 in the next 45 days or risk being forced to pay $1,500.

He would also have to pay $1,500 if he commits any further violations of the state's conflict of interest laws over the next two years.

According to the order, St. Louis County government in 2016 ceded ownership of property at 3635 Pine Grove to the Village of Uplands Park.

The next year, that same property was offered for sale through a bid solicitation that turned up no new buyers.

According to the commission, Shelton registered a limited liability company named VSSS Group, LLC on or about October 24, 2017. He is identified as an organizer and as the registered agent.

On or about October 25, 2017, Shelton called a special village trustee meeting that included himself and two other trustees, according to the commission.

At the meeting, Shelton informed the trustees he had found a potential buyer for the property at 3635 Pine Grove.

The order states there was some discussion during the special meeting about the price of the property being between $500 and $1,500.

Ultimately, the order states Shelton and the two trustees agreed on a selling price of $500 to VSSS Group, LLC.

According to the commission, Shelton knowingly violated multiple sections of Missouri state law dealing with conflicts of interest and using confidential information and decision-making authority to financially benefit himself.

Shelton has served as a trustee in Uplands Park for three years having been re-elected in April 2017.

After the April 2018 election, he was elected by the trustees to serve as chair of the village board.

You can read the consent order here.