Driver charged after hitting, killing urgent care employee and crashing into Ballwin building

Trenton Geiger was charged with several counts after police said he hit and killed an employee and then crashed into the Ballwin Total Access Urgent Care building

BALLWIN, Mo. — A driver has been charged after hitting a woman and then crashing into an urgent care building in west St. Louis County.

Monday morning, Ballwin police announced Trenton Geiger, a 20-year-old man from Chesterfield, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, inhalation of solvent fumes and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday he was driving northbound on Clarkson Road when he crossed into the southbound lanes, hit a tree and then hit a woman who was standing outside the Total Access Urgent Care in Ballwin. Geiger’s Honda Pilot then crashed into the urgent care building.

The view at the scene showed the SUV halfway into the main entrance of the building. The urgent care clinic had closed about 15 minutes before the crash happened.

The woman Geiger hit was identified as Marissa Politte. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for life-saving treatment but died from her injuries. She was 25 years old and from Ballwin. Politte worked as an employee at Total Access Urgent Care.

“The Ballwin Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Politte,” Ballwin police wrote in a news release Monday morning.

Police said Geiger stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Ballwin police did not elaborate on the what prompted the charges of tampering with evidence and inhalation of solvent fumes.