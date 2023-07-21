Bethalto man wanted for deadly stabbing of girlfriend in Springfield, Illinois

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Gabriel Calixto-Pichardo, a 25-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend, 24-year-old Emma Shafer.

BETHALTO, Ill. — A Bethalto, Illinois, man is on the run after police said he stabbed his girlfriend to death in Springfield, Illinois, last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Gabriel Calixto-Pichardo, a 25-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend, 24-year-old Emma Shafer. The wanted poster said Calixto-Pichardo should be considered dangerous.

Springfield police said they received a call on July 11 from a woman in Bethalto who said her brother had possibly injured his girlfriend who lives in Springfield. When officers arrived at the woman's home, they found her dead from stab wounds.

A day later, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright issued at-large warrants for Calixto-Pichardo. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. He has not been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals said Calixto-Pichardo is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident or Calixto’s location is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence:

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge. https://safeconnections.org/

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments (ALIVE) also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144. https://alivestl.org/

The Women's Safe House can be reached 24 hours a day at 314-772-4535. https://twsh.org/