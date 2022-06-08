Postal inspectors offering $50K reward in search for person who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement".

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is looking for an SUV in connection with an armed robbery of a mail carrier last week.

A reward poster from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the armed robbery happened at around 1:35 p.m. on June 1 on the 1800 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County.

Inspectors said a man in his late teens robbed the mail carrier at gunpoint and drove away from the scene in a black SUV, possibly a Volkswagen Tiguan shown in a photo attached to the poster.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and you should not attempt to stop the suspect yourself.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement". The case number is 3742546.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html