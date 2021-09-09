VA nurse pleads guilty to abusing patients

At the hearing, one of the victims described physical and mental suffering due to a lack of trust, caused by the abuse.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A nurse pleaded guilty to abusing patients at the VA St. Louis County Outpatient Clinic in Florissant.

A release from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office states, "On Thursday, William Luchtefeld pleaded guilty to three sex crimes against two victims in connection to his work as a nurse practitioner."

Luchtefeld, 62, admitted to inappropriately touching a patient without her consent during a Nov. 21, 2019 acupuncture appointment. Another incident happened on Jun. 3, 2019 to a different woman, according to court documents.

He's charged for committing second-degree sexual abuse against both victims, and second-degree sodomy on the first victim.

"This guilty plea on all counts originally charged shows the strong work done by our investigators and staff," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "And ultimately it was the courage of these two victims, which was also praised by the court, that brought justice."

The victim of the June assault was at the plea hearing. The military vet, who is married with two children, read a statement asking the court to sentence the defendant to prison. She said this would give her time to relocate her family. She described physical and mental suffering caused by the abuse, as well as the loss of sexual intimacy, friendship, and business as she withdrew from people due to a lack of trust.

"My 9-year-old has had to comfort me," her statement read.



The next court date is on October 21 for sentencing.