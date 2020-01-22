ST. LOUIS — A man was caught on security video breaking into and stealing from his neighbor's home late last year while his neighbors were on vacation, charging documents said.

Joshua J. Welch, 30, was charged with burglary, stealing and property damage in connection with the Dec. 21 incident on Minnesota Avenue in south St. Louis.

Charging documents said the victims got home from vacation to discover a jug of change and a jewelry box were missing from their home. After reviewing the security video from their home, they saw Welch climbing into their home through two windows so he could take the jewelry box and money.

Charging documents said Welch admitted to stealing the change jug, but the documents did not say if he admitted to taking the jewelry box.

Charging documents said the jewelry and jewelry box were worth about $3,000.

The stealing and burglary charges are both felonies while the property damage is a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

