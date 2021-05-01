Body found in burning vehicle leads to homicide investigation in St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit was requested to come to the scene and investigate further

ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in north St. Louis.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Montclair and Wells avenues in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning. After putting out a fire in a vehicle, first responders discovered a body inside, police confirmed.

A police spokesperson did not have any further details about the victim and said no other information is available at this time.