Vehicle under fire from man with rifle crashes on Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS — A man and his girlfriend were traveling south on Kingshighway Boulevard near Leahy Avenue on Saturday afternoon when someone began yelling at the man and then shooting at the vehicle with a rifle.
The man started driving at high speed to escape the shots being fired at him. At that point, the vehicle crashed into another car at Kingshighway and Thekla Avenue.
Emergency medical personnel responded and transported all parties to an area hospital. The victim was shot in the left side and was listed in stable condition. Occupants in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.
The incident is under investigation and St. Louis Metro police have detained no suspects. The man with the rifle was wearing a dark ski mask, according to police.