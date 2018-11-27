ST. LOUIS — A man said he was forced to strip off his clothes with a gun pointed at him in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood just north of Forest Park.

The 31-year-old victim told police he was walking north on DeBaliviere Avenue at Kingsbury Place Monday at 5:10 p.m. when a car pulled up next to him.

Three men inside the car got out and walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet and phone—and all of his clothing.

The victim agreed.

The man took off his clothes and handed them over to the suspect, who then put on the man’s clothes.

All three suspects got back in the car and drove off. No one was injured.

The victim described the car as a Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows.

Police said the suspect who demanded the clothes was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black vest, pink jeans and black gloves—but police didn’t say whether that was the clothing that was taken from the victim.

One of the other suspects was described as being in his early 30s, 5’9” and 180 pounds. The man had short hair that styled in twists with the sides and back shaved. He also was missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

