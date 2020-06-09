Victim identified in Hamilton Heights shooting on Friday

ST. LOUIS — Police have released the identity of the man who was killed in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood on Friday.
According to police, 75-year-old George Groves was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the intersection of Union and Wells on Friday. The vehicle had struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department directly at 314- 444-5371 or to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
An investigation is ongoing.
