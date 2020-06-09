x
Victim identified in Hamilton Heights shooting on Friday

The victim has been identified as 75-year-old George Groves of St. Louis
Police line

ST. LOUIS — Police have released the identity of the man who was killed in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood on Friday.

According to police, 75-year-old George Groves was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the intersection of Union and Wells on Friday. The vehicle had struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

 Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department directly at 314- 444-5371 or to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

An investigation is ongoing.

