Victim identified in Old North St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police have released the identity of the man who was killed in a shooting in Old North St. Louis early Sunday morning.

According to police, 43-year-old James McGregory was shot on the 2500 block of Blair Ave at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene on Blair Ave to find McGregory unresponsive in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Division of The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).