ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death outside of a car maintenance shop late Tuesday night in north St. Louis County, police said.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 1500 block of Chambers Road in Dellwood, near the intersection of West Florissant.

A passerby discovered a man lying on the sidewalk on the property of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change building. He had been shot. Despite efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Donald Lang. He was 21 years old and lived in St. Louis County.

Several Major Case Squad detectives have been assigned to the investigation, along with detectives from the North County Cooperative Police Department.

No one was been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call (314) 574-4043 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

