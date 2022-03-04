Victims, suspect in Madison County double murder identified

The women were identified as Jaime Joiner and Jessica Joiner. Jessica had flown in Friday from California to help her sister move.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Authorities on Sunday identified two women who were found dead a day earlier outside a home in Madison County and the man who killed them.

The women were identified as Jaime Joiner, 30, and her sister, Jessica Joiner, 34, who had flown in a day earlier from California, according to Madison County Sheriff's Office Maj. Jeff Connor.

Connor said they were both shot by Adam Cobb, 32, who lived in a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road, where authorities initially responded Saturday shortly before 10:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the bodies of the two women outside the home. Jaime Joiner also lived there but was in the process of moving out when she was shot. Her sister was helping her, Connor said.

Within 45 minutes, investigators identified Cobb as the suspect, prompting a regional scanner dispatch to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Around 1:15 p.m., a vehicle being driven by Cobb was spotted in Montgomery County near Hillsboro, Illinois, state police said.

After Cobb failed to pull over, authorities began pursuing his vehicle northeast on state Route 16. About 40 minutes later, the suspect's vehicle became "partially disabled."

The vehicle came to a stop on U.S. Route 51 near East 800 North Road, several miles north of Pana, Illinois, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said.

Authorities said Cobb got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun in the direction of a state police trooper. The trooper, who has 26 years of experience with the state police, then fired his duty weapon at Cobb.

Cobb was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead Sunday around 4 a.m. Police said the "cause and nature" of Cobb's injuries were "under investigation." No law enforcement officers were injured.

A heavy law enforcement presence blocked the area where the suspect was taken into custody for much of the afternoon.