Video shows struggle over gun before inmate was shot at Mt. Vernon courthouse

The inmate disarmed a corrections officer, and a struggle ensued until another officer arrived and shot the inmate

MT VERNON, Ill. — Video released by Illinois State Police shows the moment an inmate disarmed a corrections officer inside a Mt. Vernon courthouse on Oct. 26, leading to a struggle that ended with the inmate being shot by a deputy.

Warning: The video may be upsetting to viewers.

ISP District 13 posted the video of the incident to Facebook. The inmate, 55-year-old Frederick Goss, was being transported to the courtroom for a jury trial in the Jefferson County Courthouse.

In the courthouse's sally port, a correctional officer unhandcuffed Goss and helped him from the transport vehicle into a wheelchair. Goss was not to appear before the jury in restraints, ISP said.

While he was in the wheelchair, the video shows Goss grabbing the officer's gun. The pair ended up on the ground, and a shot was fired as they struggled over the gun. Goss eventually wrestled the gun from the officer.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to courthouse security saw the struggle on the surveillance camera and ran to help. Video shows the deputy shoot Goss, who then dropped the gun.

Goss was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. ISP did not release an update on his condition.

"In accordance with the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation’s commitment to integrity and transparency, video of the event is being made available to the public," ISP said in the Facebook post.

Goss' family was given the opportunity to view the video before it was released to the public, ISP said.