You can't see his face in the surveillance video, but you can clearly see a young gunman, repeatedly shooting down Pennsylvania Avenue in the Gravois Park Neighborhood around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

The shooting time and area match that of a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl injured. It's still unclear if she lives in the neighborhood.

RELATED: Girl shot inside car in south St. Louis

"That's very hard to believe. It's just very hard to watch the video because we have kids," said a woman who lives on the street with her husband and three children.

The shooting happened just outside the family's home.

Their security cameras caught the video.

"That's really bad. I mean I'm real scared of it and I'm nervous," said the neighbor.

Concerned about their own safety, the couple asked us to not show their faces.

"It's sad. It's a kid. An innocent kid and for this guy to do this, is just unbelievable," added the neighbor.

Police found at least a dozen shell casings in the street near Potomac.

As of Sunday night, they were still looking for three suspects. Investigators weren't saying much about the suspects; however, they did say one of the men is 24 years old.

As detectives search for all three of the men, neighbors think about the child.

"We are just glad and proud to God that she's OK. I pray for her mom," said the neighbor.

RELATED: 'Never in my wildest dreams' | Gay police lieutenant at center of $20 million discrimination case shares his story

RELATED: Off-duty police officer shot multiple times at Ferguson Walmart while working security

RELATED: 'It's for everybody' | Producers of 'Hair Love' talk about the film's message