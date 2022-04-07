Video shows suspect exchanging gunfire with police after killing two women

The video shows the end of the pursuit of a man who police say killed two women in Madison County earlier that morning.

ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police released video of a fatal exchange of gunfire between troopers and a man suspected of killing two women.

Video shows the pursuit of Adam Cobb on U.S. Route 51, north of Pana, Illinois, on the afternoon of April 2.

Law enforcement officers across the region had been looking for Cobb after Jaime Joiner and her sister, Jessica Joiner, were found dead outside their home in Madison County, Illinois. They were found around 10:30 that morning.

The video shows the driver and passenger front windows shattering as the white pickup truck, driven by Cobb, was moving on the four-lane divided highway. Several ISP vehicles were in pursuit with lights and sirens.

The point of view is from the dashboard of one of the vehicles in pursuit.

The pickup slows to a stop and Cobb jumps out of the truck, pointing what appears to be a handgun at troopers.

Gunshots are heard and Cobb falls to the ground, still handling his weapon.

"Don't do it!" yelled the trooper heard in the video. "Put it down! Goddammit!"

Cobb appears to pull back the slide on his handgun as if preparing to fire more shots. More shots are heard coming from troopers.

"Don't do it!" yelled the trooper repeatedly.

Cobb curls into the fetal position. The trooper heard in the video yells again. The video fades to black.

The video matches the description of events provided by investigators.

The video may be upsetting to some viewers. It is available on YouTube here.

Cobb was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Jamie Joiner was living with Cobb, her boyfriend, when she broke up with him.

Major Jeff Connor with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said her sister, Jessica Joiner traveled to Madison County from Los Angeles just to help her younger sister move out.

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

St. Martha's number is 314-533-1313

Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003

ALIVE's Crisis line is 314-993-2777

The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535