Candlelight vigil honors two Hermann police officers from Sunday's shooting

HERMANN, Mo. — The community holds a vigil Friday in the Hermann High School gymnasium to honor two police officers who were shot Sunday night shooting at a Casey's gas station in Hermann.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith died, and officer Adam Sullentrup is still in critical condition. Police arrested suspect Kenneth Simpson following a standoff.

Griffith lived in Rosebud, Missouri, with his wife and two children. He served as a Chief of Police there. Several members of his community and close friends describe him as one of the friendliest people you'd ever meet, and as the person who gave 100% to everyone and everything.

Officer Adam Sullentrup is still in critical condition at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

People are asked to enter the gymnasium in silence Friday night. At 7:00 p.m., the Master of Ceremonies will kick off a lineup of speeches and songs, ending with a moment of silence.

There is limited parking for the general public at Hermann Middle School for the vigil. The Hermann Trolley and Schwartz Bussing will provide free rides from various designated spots.

There are services for Sergeant Griffith this weekend on Sunday, at Owensville High School in Owensville. The visitation is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral is at 2 p.m.

After the funeral, there will be a procession from the school, down Highway 19 to Highway 28. It moves to Highway 50 and east to Reserve Street. It ends at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud, Missouri.

