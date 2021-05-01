Violent night for St. Louis police ends with 1 fatally shot, 9 wounded by gunfire, 3 domestic attacks

Man, 41, found in vacant lot on 3700 block of Penrose dies from multiple gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS — Friday night into early Saturday became an especially busy period for St. Louis Metro police. They were called to nine incidents of violent crime — one deadly shooting, at least nine people wounded by gunfire and three reported domestic assaults — in the span of under seven hours.

At one point, SLMPD reported there were 12 individuals shot, but after incident summaries came in, the total was closer to nine.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3700 block of Penrose, where they found a man in a vacant lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Joel David Boyd, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men are suspected. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Earlier in the evening, police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Miami and found a girl, 13, who had been shot in the leg; a man, 36, with a graze wound to his head; and another man, 28, with gunshot wounds to his buttocks. All three are in stable condition at local hospitals.

There was a double shooting in the 1000 block of Cole, with a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, and a man, 23, with a gunshot wound to his foot, who left the scene after being treated by EMS.

An early investigation suggested the victims were in front of a residence when a large fight broke out and shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

A 32-year-old woman, riding in a vehicle near Chouteau and Dillon, saw two vehicles with occupants exchanging gunfire. The woman suffered a gunshot to her face and hand, police reported. EMS transported her to a hospital, and she's in stable condition.

Then in the 1200 block of S. 14th Street, a woman was found to have a graze wound to her leg. She was uncooperative when questioned, saying only that she was in front of her home when she heard shots and felt pain. She refused medical care at the scene.

Perhaps more alarming were three alleged domestic assault incidents: on Garesche, a 66-year-old man suffering from facial cuts inflicted by a woman, 45; on Leonor K. Sullivan, a woman, 26, striking a man, 25, with the handle of a machete, cutting him on the hand, then fleeing the scene (she was taken into custody later, suspected to possess narcotics); and a man, 28, found with a stab wound to his arm and a woman, 20, in custody.

Another victim was thought to have a gunshot wound but had actually suffered blunt force trauma to the head. The victim is in stable condition.