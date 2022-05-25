Visitation to be held for man killed in Shaw neighborhood

The Shaw neighborhood resident was shot and killed in his back yard last week.

ST. LOUIS — A murder suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, the same day as the visitation of the murder victim, Christopher Brennan.

Kyle Stone is set to appear in court at the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis at noon on Wednesday. He's accused of shooting and killing Christopher Brennan after a struggle in Brennan's backyard last week.

What is missing so far in this case is a motive.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said Stone approached Brennan in the back of Brennan's home on Flora Place in the Shaw neighborhood.

According to investigators, the two men appeared to struggle before Stone allegedly shot Brennan several times. With the help of witnesses, police identified Stone as the suspect and arrested him within 20 minutes of the homicide.

Brennan's visitation is scheduled for Wednesday at Bopp Chapel from 3 p.m. His memorial service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church.

Brennan leaves behind a wife and son.

David Aubrey is president of the Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model.

“This is so blatant and outrageous, it’s unnerving,” said Aubrey.

“Chris was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend of the whole community,” Family spokesperson Javad Khazaeli said.