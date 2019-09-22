JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Jefferson City man is accused of threatening to shooting people at a Walmart where he worked.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports 38-year-old Nicholas Pratte was charged Friday with second-degree making a terroristic threat.

A probable cause statement said Pratte became upset after meeting with supervisors about his productivity. He allegedly made comments about getting a gun and shooting people.

Police said Walmart management felt the threats were significant enough to hire outside security to safeguard the store.

The probable cause statement said police had recently contacted Pratte about comments he allegedly made threatening a shooting at a school, which caused Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Capital City High School to be locked down on Aug. 30.

Online court records don't name an attorney for Pratte.

