ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of murder outside a south county Walmart, along with kidnapping a teenager in the Central West End has a history of crime and imprisonment.

Jesse Kelley, 38, pled guilty to damaging/destroying a building and knowingly and intentionally stealing an explosive material, according to federal court records obtained by 5 On Your Side. The material turned out to be a glue material.

According to a May 31, 2016 St. Louis Post-Dispatch article, Kelley admitted to pouring the material onto the warehouse floor in Maplewood before setting the building on fire. The Post-Dispatch went on to write that surveillance footage spotted Kelley and a friend walking toward the business and then walking away after the fire was set.

READ MORE: Man charged in Walmart shooting, believed to be connected to CWE kidnapping, robbery

A judge sentenced Kelley to 18 months in prison and then supervised release for three years. He also had to pay $15,000 in restitution. Kelley posted to Facebook on January 26 about getting out of federal prison.

Police believe Kelley shot and killed 29-year-old Alexander Marley outside a south county Walmart Thursday. They also believe he's connected to a robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the Central West End the day before.

Kelley is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.

Marley’s family is holding a celebration of life at Andre’s Banquet and Catering Company, where Marley worked for the last six years.

© 2018 KSDK