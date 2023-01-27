St. Louis County police looking for man accused of getting minor pregnant

Julian Jones Sr. was not in custody as of Friday. Police said a girl was under the age of 17 when she became pregnant with his baby.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a Castle Point man who is accused of having sex with an underage girl and causing her to become pregnant with his child.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 issued at-large charges against 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. for second-degree statutory rape. He was not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

In a probable cause statement, police accused Jones of having sex with a girl who was under the age of 17, causing her to become pregnant. After the child was born, police obtained a search warrant for Jones' DNA and identified him as the father via a paternity test.

According to CrimeStoppers, Jones is known to be in the areas of St. Louis and O'Fallon, Illinois.