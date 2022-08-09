2 charged with murder in death of man inside north St. Louis County grocery store

Kardayé Moore, 23, was standing at a register near the front of Beverly Hills Supermarket when he was attacked and fatally shot, police said.

BEVERLY HILLS, Mo. — Two men were charged with murder late Thursday in the fatal shooting of another man a day earlier at a north St. Louis County grocery store.

North County Police Cooperative Lt. Mark Brown said Warren Smith Jr. and Marcel Payne walked inside Beverly Hills Supermarket on the 6700 block of Natural Bridge Rd. shortly before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday and approached Kardayé Moore.

Moore, 23, of the 1400 block of Union Blvd. in St. Louis, was standing at a register near the front of the store.

Payne then walked behind Moore and began punching his head. As Moore was trying to free himself, Smith Jr. fired several shots, police said.

The gunfire struck Moore in his stomach and chest. He was taken by ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police released several still photos taken from video that appear to show the altercation in progress.

North County Police Cooperative assistant police chief Maj. Ron Martin said Moore tried to take a gun out of a bag he was carrying while he was being assaulted.

Payne, 28, of the 6300 block of North Dr. in unincorporated St. Louis County, was also injured when he was struck in the arm. He was treated at and released from an area hospital.

Police said multiple shell casings were found inside the grocery store.

A search of Missouri court records showed Payne was sentenced in January 2013 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with an incident in July 2011.

He was also sentenced in June 2016 to 47 days in jail on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with an arrest in St. Louis in November 2015.

In addition to charges stemming from Wednesday's grocery store shooting, Payne is currently also facing charges from June 2021 for property damage and resisting/interfering with a felony arrest in University City.

Smith Jr., 31, the alleged shooter, has several municipal violations, including operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to register a vehicle, according to state court records. He lives on Ridgelawn Court in Florissant.