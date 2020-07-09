Wash U student injured in attempted armed robbery attempt

The University City Police Department is investigating the incident

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A Washington University student was hit in the face during an attempted armed robbery near the university's north campus early Sunday morning.

An alert from the Washington University emergency management system said the male student got out of his car near the intersection of Leeland and Vernon avenues at around 12:40 Sunday morning. As he was walking away from his car, three people walked up to him, and an armed man demanded his car keys.

The alert said one of the other people grabbed the student's keys and hit him in the face.

When the student began to fight back, the man dropped his keys and all three ran off.

The University City Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Washington University Police Department provided the following precautions for students: