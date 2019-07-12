UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after two Washington University students were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning near The Delmar Loop.

According to a crime alert issued by the university, both robberies happened near each other in the 700 block around 12:30 a.m.

In the first robbery, a woman was walking south on Westgate when a man approached her and pushed her to the ground. The robber pointed a gun at her and demanded her personal property.

The second robbery happened in the same area, a second student was walking in the opposite direction when another robber approached her. The university said the robber appeared to be armed with a rifle and he demanded the student’s property.

Both robbers got into a dark colored vehicle parked nearby and drove away from the area.

University City police are investigating.

