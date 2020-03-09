Husband, wife lead police in chase through Washington County

Nobody was injured during the pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Missouri — Even after the stolen truck he was driving broke down, a driver managed to lead police through a chase in Washington County Thursday — with the help of his wife.

And, it all started when the Washington County Sheriff, who was meeting with citizens about crime in the county, saw something suspicious: a pickup truck parked in the middle of Highway A in the town of Richwoods, police told 5 On Your Side.

The sheriff turned on his lights and sirens and approached the truck. The driver of the truck then tried to ram the sheriff's vehicle, police said. The suspect's truck had been reported stolen out of the City of St. Louis. Eventually, the truck broke down along Highway 47.

The driver abandoned the truck and ran.

He jumped into another vehicle and forced his way into the driver's seat, leading police on another chase.

Police later learned that the passenger of that vehicle was the suspect's wife and the suspect's sister-in-law had been driving.

The chase continued into St. Clair. Eventually, the suspect and his wife were arrested. Police released the sister-in-law, after determining she was an unwilling participant in the chase.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or his wife, and it's not clear what charges they may face.