Man charged in deadly Washington Park shooting

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A Granite City man is facing charges in a deadly shooting in Washington Park over the weekend.

Michael Wilmington, 55, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting death of 54-year-old Alexander Graham.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened at around 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Police said Wilmington fired shots at a building in the area.

Graham was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wilmington is being held at the St. Ann Police Department on a $1 million bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html