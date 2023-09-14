Three suspects, including 16 year old, charged in Washington Park homicide

The 16-year-old identity was not released because he is a minor.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill — Three suspects are facing charges in connection with the killing of a man in Washington Park, Illinois, in early September.

Illinois State Police on Thursday said that three people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Peter Hester Jr. of East Carondelet, Illinois.

The St. Clair County state's attorney charged Deantae Hoskins, 22, with first-degree murder and with being an armed habitual criminal; Cheyennea Hoskins, 26, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and assault; and a 16-year-old with first-degree murder. The 16 year old's identity was not released because he is a minor.

On Sept. 8, the Washington Park Police Department and ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes responded at about 3:45 p.m. to a call for a shooting on 47th Street at Caseyville Avenue in Washington Park. When officers arrived, they found Hester shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect's car that was involved in the incident. Each suspect was arrested shortly after police found the car.