30-year-old man shot, killed in Washington Park

Anyone with information should contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill — Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide in Washington Park.

According to a press release from Illinois State Police, around 12:35 p.m. a 30-year-old man was transported from the 5400 block of Rosemont Ave. by acquaintances to a regional hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His identity has not been released.

No other information has been made available.

Anyone with information should contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-6764 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.