Washington Park homicide may be related to crash in St. Louis, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A homicide in Washington Park overnight may be related to a crash in St. Louis, police say.

Shortly after midnight Friday, police responded to shots fired near Kingshighway and Avon Place in Washington Park, Illinois. Illinois State Police confirmed that a homicide had occurred at that location.

At the scene, a 5 On Your Side crew spotted a Washington Park police cruiser with several bullet holes through its windshield. No injuries to police officers have been reported.

A short time later, a crash occurred in downtown St. Louis at N. 4th Street and Convention Plaza. St. Louis police and an ISP investigator were examining a gray sedan with heavy front-end damage.

St. Louis police said the crash is believed to be related to a shooting and police pursuit out of Washington Park. It was unclear whether a suspect had been taken into custody.

Police were at a third scene Friday morning in East St. Louis on 25th Street near the Interstate 64 interchange. Several evidence markers could be seen in the street while ISP investigated. Police have not confirmed whether that scene may be related to the other two scenes.