Washington University student robbed of car near off-campus apartment

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A female Washington University student was robbed of her car and cell phone at gunpoint near her off-campus apartment in University City Tuesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Washington University Police, the student was walking behind her apartment on Clemens Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. when she noticed a man walking toward her. She said the man walked past her, then circled back and demanded her phone and keys while showing her the handgun in his waistband.

Police said she handed over the property, and the man got in her car and drove off.

The student was not injured in the incident.

The University City Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is the second time in two weeks that a Washington University student has had their car stolen.

Campus police said two female students were sitting in a parked car in the 6200 block of Cabanne Avenue last Thursday when four men approached the car from behind. One of the men pulled out a gun and ordered the students out of the car.

One of the students had her seatbelt on, and the suspects forcefully pulled her out of the car.

The four men then got into the car and drove off.

The University City Police Department is handling that investigation, as well.

In a public safety alert, WashU police provided the following precautions for students: