UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A Washington University student was slashed in the abdomen on the Delmar Loop early Sunday morning, police and security said.

A security memo from Washington University and a press release from University City police said the student was walking on the north side of Delmar Avenue near Westgate Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when a man ran toward him and slashed him in the abdomen with an unknown object.

The student said the man then yelled something unintelligible and ran off.

The student suffered a cut to the abdomen but refused medical attention.

Washington University security said the suspect was a black man in his 20s with a patchy beard who was missing some of his front teeth. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with drawstrings at the time of the attack.

University City police said they have not been able to find anyone else who witnessed the attack, and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is the third incident involving a Washington University student in two weeks.

A Washington University graduate student was robbed at gunpoint while walking a few blocks north of campus on Jan. 29. Two people were arrested and charged for that incident.

On Feb. 1, a student was walking toward campus when two men ran up to him and hit him in the head with a glass bottle. One of the men then pulled out a gun and demanded the student's property. He handed over a few of his things and the suspects ran off.

