2 Washington University students carjacked near the university's north campus

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two female Washington University students were carjacked at gunpoint near the university's north campus Thursday afternoon.
Campus police said the students were sitting in a parked car in the 6200 block of Cabanne Avenue when four men approached the car from behind. One of the men pulled out a gun and ordered the students out of the car.
One of the students had her seatbelt on, and the suspects forcefully pulled her out of the car.
The four men then got into the car and drove off.
The University City Police Department is handling the investigation, and the Washington University Police Department is assisting.
In a public safety alert, WashU police provided the following precautions for students:
• Be alert to your surroundings. Do not sit in your car to text or use electronic devices, and be observant while walking. If you suspect you are being followed, run in a different direction; go to the other side of the street and yell or whistle for help; or head quickly to a lighted area, a group of people, or business.
• Carry a whistle to summon help.
• Be extra cautious if someone approaches you or your vehicle and asks for information or if someone asks to use your cell phone.
• If you are confronted by a thief, give them what they want and don’t chase them as they leave. Report suspicious persons or activity immediately to the Police.
• Consider using Metro’s public transportation system or using the WashU Campus Shuttle system if appropriate. For more information visit the Transportation Options page at transportation.wustl.edu.
• Download the WashUSafe App.