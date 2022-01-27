2 Washington University students carjacked near the university's north campus

• Be alert to your surroundings. Do not sit in your car to text or use electronic devices, and be observant while walking. If you suspect you are being followed, run in a different direction; go to the other side of the street and yell or whistle for help; or head quickly to a lighted area, a group of people, or business.

• Carry a whistle to summon help.

• Be extra cautious if someone approaches you or your vehicle and asks for information or if someone asks to use your cell phone.

• If you are confronted by a thief, give them what they want and don’t chase them as they leave. Report suspicious persons or activity immediately to the Police.

• Consider using Metro’s public transportation system or using the WashU Campus Shuttle system if appropriate. For more information visit the Transportation Options page at transportation.wustl.edu.

• Download the WashUSafe App.